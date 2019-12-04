Search terms

Defeat darkness everyday


Our professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for intense white light and a wide beam to illuminate every detail with pinpoint precision. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the natural white light improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working. So even when you’re working on the toughest problems, or in the tightest spaces, you can be sure you have the right tools for the job.

led work lights

Explore our  latest innovations 

Xperion Front

Xperion 6000


Advanced lighting performance that lasts
A multi-purpose LED work lights with several powerful light sources, UV light, high CRI and long-lasting battery.

Discover more
Ecopro serie

EcoPro  


Provides natural bright light while being designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

Discover more
Philips Matchline

Matchline 


Perfect for quick colour checks
and larger paint jobs

Discover more

Philips LED work lights let you work at your best

powerful light output

Powerful light output 


Displays objects faithfully and vibrantly.

multi direction beam

Multi-direction beam


Direct the light just where you need it.

high impact resistance

High impact resistance


Designed to withstand the toughest of working environments.

flexible power options

Flexible power options


Never need to move around your workshop as you work.

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Discover our  LED work lights

Philips penlight

Penlight


Penlights are ideal for quick inspection jobs. 

View Penlights
hand light

Handlight


Hand lights are highly versatile, covering every need in the toughest conditions.

View Hand lights
Philips headlight

Headlight


Headlights are the ideal tools for a tricky task or difficult conditions.

View Headlights
specialized light

Specialized light 


Specialized lights are tailored

for work in the engine
compartment.

View Specialized lights
Philips floodlight

Floodlight 


Floodlights deliver powerful
white light exactly where
you need it.

View Floodlights

Can’t decide what LED work light to choose?

Take the quiz and we will pick the best option for you.

I need the LED work light for 

Inspection

Repair

I do

provides a brighter light

A quick inspection at
specific areas 

lasts longer

A casual inspection of
dents/scratches/painting

improves my style

A detail inspection for
hard-to-reach areas

I need light to work on

provides a brighter light

Small engine
repair

improves my style

Under vehicle
repair

provides a brighter light

Tire change

provides a brighter light

Major engine repair

I need a brightness level of

<Sufficient brightness

>Superior brightness

I need a brightness level of

<Sufficient brightness

>Superior brightness

Here is what we recommend

PEN20S

PEN20S

Here is what we recommend

Penlight Premium

Penlight Premium Color+  

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 Pocket

Xperion 6000 Pocket

Xperion 6000 Line

Xperion 6000 Line

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 Slim

Xperion 6000 Slim

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 Pillar

CBL10

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 Pocket

Xperion 6000 Pocket

Xperion 6000 Line

Xperion 6000 Slim

I need a light that lasts for

<7 hours

>7 hours

I prefer to use a work light that is

Handheld

Hand-free

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 Pocket

Xperion 6000 Pocket

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

XPerion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 Line

Xperion 6000 Line

Here is what we recommend

MDLS

CBL10

Here is what we recommend

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 Line

Xperion 6000 Slim

Here is what we recommend

HL22M

HL22M

Xperion 6000 Line

MDSL CRI

Xperion 6000 Pillar

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

Xperion 6000 Slim

Xperion 6000 Slim

Here is what we recommend

PJH20

PJH20

Here is what we recommend

CBH5

CBH52

XPerion 6000 UV Pillar

Xperion 6000 UV Pillar

**No matching rule found. Please select another answer
Get Started Previous Next

Find more information about

Philips LED work lights

