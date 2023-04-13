Search terms

Xperion 6000

Headlight

LUMX60HEADX1
    The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight projects a 300-lumen panoramic light beam in front of you. Its rotating 120-lumen spotlight allows you to see every detail. An additional motion-sensor function makes it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits

      Dual-mode, motion-sensing LED headlight

      • 300-lumen panoramic beam
      • 120-lumen rotatable spotlight
      • Motion sensor
      • High-quality soft headband

      Rotating light module

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight features a 60° rotating spotlight module to direct the light exactly where needed and get the job done.

      Motion-sensor mode

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight comes with a motion-sensor mode for hands-free use. This means you can control the headlamp by waving your hand in front of the sensor. To activate the sensor mode, turn on your lamp, press the motion-sensing button until the blue light illuminates, and enjoy hands-free control.

      Fast-charge, long-life battery

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight takes less than 2.5 hours to charge fully. With a battery that lasts from 2.5 to 4.5 hours, our Headlight light allows you to work a full day without interruption. Then recharge it overnight, ready to go again the next day.

      Comfortable headband

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight boasts an anti-slip elastic headband which fits comfortably around your head. The headband is easily adjustable.

      IK07 impact-resistant casing

      Conforming to international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight is built to withstand the toughest working environments.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year.*

      220° panoramic LED light beam

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight projects a panoramic white light with a 220° beam angle. It illuminates everything in front of you up to 70 meters ahead with its 300-lumen main light. The 6000-Kelvin light is gentle on the eyes, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.

      IP65 splash and dust protected

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight is IP65-rated for splash and dust resistance. Built to strict manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your Headlight is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        220° panoramic light beam
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        Motion detection
        Headband
        Yes
        Hook
        No
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        No
        Materials & finishing
        Robust ABS
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Orientable light
        60° rotatable spot ligh module
        Pointing light
        Yes
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        UV leak detector
        No
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        220  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15  degree
        Light output (pointer)
        120 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        150 lumens
        Light output (boost)
        300 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        1200  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 2.5 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 4 hours
        Battery type
        LFP battery
        Plug type
        Not included
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 2.5 hours
        Wattage
        2 W
        Battery run time (Pointer)
        Up to 4,5 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60HEADX1
        Ordering code
        02173131

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018021731
        EAN3
        8719018021748

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        80  g
        Cable length
        USB type-C 100cm cable

