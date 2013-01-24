Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Wet or Dry, Protective shave

Wet or Dry, 
Protective shave

Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

Be the first to review this item

MultiPrecision Blade System icon
ComfortCut Blade System
5-direction shaver heads icon
5-direction shaver heads
Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt icon
Aquatec Wet & Dry
The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin.
check-symbol
Protects skin from nicks and cuts
check-symbol
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade* 
check-symbol
5-Directional Flex Heads for close skin contact, even on the neck and jaw line
* Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
S5070/04

Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

Be the first to review this item

MultiPrecision Blade System icon
ComfortCut Blade System
5-direction shaver heads icon
5-direction shaver heads
Aquatec Wet & Dry. Opt icon
Aquatec Wet & Dry
S5070/04
The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin.
check-symbol
Protects skin from nicks and cuts
check-symbol
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade* 
check-symbol
5-Directional Flex Heads for close skin contact, even on the neck and jaw line
* Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation
MultiPrecision Blade System
MultiPrecision Blade System icon

ComfortCut Blade System


Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
5-directional DynamicFlex heads
5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

Flexibility to ensure a close shave


5-directional DynamicFlex heads

5-directional  DynamicFlex heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
Aquatec Wet & Dry
Aquatec Wet & Dry icon

Shave wet or dry


Aquatec Wet & Dry

Shave your way. With the 100% waterproof Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet with gel or foam or even under the shower.

Be the first to review this item

What's in the box?

    • SmartClick Precision Trimmer

      SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
    no 1
    Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

    *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
    iF Design Award 2016
    One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
    green logo
    Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

    Compare shaver S5070 with our other great shavers

    Philips AquaTouch

    Philips AquaTouch

    Philips AquaTouch

    Wet and dry electric shaver
    Compare features
    Philips AquaTouch AT620

    Philips AquaTouch

    Philips AquaTouch AT620

    Electric Shaver Wet & Dry
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Skin Protection System
    • Skin Protection System

    Cutting system
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 5 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting
    • 72 rotating blades
    • 4 directional movements
    • 1 speed setting

    Ease of use
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED
    • Use wet & dry
    • LED

    Battery
    • 40 min run time
    • 30 min run time

    Included accessories
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • Protection cap
    • Pop up trimmer
    • Protection cap
    • Brush

    Not found what you are looking for?

    Discover full range

    Shaver accessories

    Explore our other male grooming products

     Multigroom

     Style

     Hair

     Body

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Support

    phone
    Call us: 1 800 243 3050
    mail
    Chat 24/7
    twitter
    24/7 on Twitter @PhilipsCare