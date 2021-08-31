Search terms

    Would you like to have additional light on the road while you are driving?
    Would you like to have clear visibility even during challenging weather condition?
    If your answer is "Yes", we have the perfect solution for you. The Philips Ultinon Drive LED driving light has the power to keep you safer, wherever you're headed. Spot hazards up to 520 meters away with lighting that peforms in the most hostile environments and gives your vehicle a touch of style!

    Philips Ultinon Drive 5100 mountain sunset

    What is LED Driving light?

     

    LED Driving light is a combination of spot and flood light that shines both far and wide, provides ample visibility for faster reactions. Projecting light up to 520meters*, the Philips LED auxiliary driving lights are road-legal for cars and trucks. With additional position light, off-road boost and de-icing functions*, the Philips LED driving light improves your safety through better visibility on and off-road in the toughest conditions.

    Led Driving Lights product

    * Applied to selected product types.

    Explore our latest innovations

     

    A brand-new generation of Philips LED light bars is taking drivers’ vision to new levels. The Philips Ultinon Drive 7000, 5100 and 2000 series combine the brightness and clarity of light from LEDs, with rugged design to create a large and powerful range of homologated LED light bars. The Philips Ultinon Drive series are available for trucks and cars, and provide with the option of an off-road boost.

    led connector rings

    Ultinon Drive 5100/7000

     

    Illuminate the road ahead for up to 520 meters

    led canbus

    Ultinon Drive 2000

     

    llluminate the road ahead for up to 390 meters

    Philips LED driving lights taking drivers’ vision to new levels

    Superior Visibility icon

    Intense, far and wide illumination for superior visibility


    An outstanding beam that illuminates the road ahead to improve driver’s safety through better visibility on and off road.

    Sturdy icon

    Ultra-durable gear to master the elements


    Built from high-quality materials, watertight, shock resistant, corrosion free, Philips LED driving lights will lead you throughout your journeys and provide years of reliable service.

    Cool white icon

    Cool white light for stylish looks


    Highly homogeneous cool white light, to keep drivers focused and never go unnoticed.

    Road white icon

    100% road-legal


    Fully compliant with ECE R149 standards, Philips LED light bars are approved for use on public roads.

    View all our  LED driving light ranges

    Brightness

    Up to 5300 lumens

    Up to 4000 lumens

    Up to 8000 lumens

    Beam length

    Up to 390 m

    Up to 458 m

    Up to 520 m

    Position light function

    -

    Dual color

    Unique functions

    -

    Off-road boost*

    Off-road boost*, de-icing*

    Road-legal

    Ingress protection

    IP67

    IP68 and IP69K

    IP68 and IP69K

    12V/24V compatible

    Standard With Philips LED driving lights

