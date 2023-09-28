Powerful brightness driving safety at the wheel
LED auxiliary lights (28)
UD5050LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149-40
- 3300 lm, 427m beam length
- All-terrain, all-weather fit
- Offroad boost function
UD5003LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149-45
- 3600 lm, 436m beam length
- All-terrain, all-weather fit
UD5001LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149-37.5
- 2500 lm, 387m beam length
- All-terrain, all-weather fit
UD5002LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149-40
- 2900 lm, 427m beam length
- All-terrain, all-weather fit
UD5004LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149-50
- 3200 lm, 458m beam length
- All-terrain, all-weather fit
LUMUD2001LX2/10
- Road-legal ECE R149-10
- 2000 lm, +270m beam length
- LED position-light function
- All terrain, all weather
LUMUD5102LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149 - 30
- 2300 lm, 370 m beam length
- Dual-color position light
- All terrain, all weather
LUMUD2003LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149 - 37,5
- 5300 lm. +400m beam lenght
- LED position-light function
- All terrain, all weather
LUMUD2002LX1/10
- Road-legal ECE R149-20
- 3200 lm. +294m beam lenght
- LED position-light function
- All terrain, all weather
LUMUD1001WX1/10
- Position light function wire
- 3-pin female DT connector plug
- Reliable Philips quality
LUMUD1002WX1/10
- Position light function wire
- 3-pin female DT connector plug
- Reliable Philips quality
LUMUD5017LX1/10
- Off-road auxiliary lights
- 9800 lm, 724 m beam length
- IP69K waterproof
- Sturdy corrosion-free body
