with Philips monitor solutions
The way we interact with our monitors is dynamically changing and we can offer you so much more!
Philips USB Docking Display solutions are designed for the modern, multifunctional workplace. Connect your laptop with a single USB cable to reduce hassle and get instant access to all the peripherals linked to the USB Docking display solutions. This solution is ideal for the office workers today, employees on the go, shared or flexible workplaces.
Information is a crucial asset to any company and the Philips Cloud Base increases security and reduces costs by managing your software and data in one central location. This all-in-one solution is designed to integrate with Citrix or VMware Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).
