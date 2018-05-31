Full Range Full Range High-performance innovative monitors
At home and at work, displays are a now a natural part of your day. High-performance monitors from Philips offer smart innovations, vivid imagery and timeless style to make the most of every minute you spend behind the screen.
No matter what your requirements are, our easy-to-use multimedia monitors combine excellent picture quality with intelligent features that help you achieve more. Learn more Home Home The best view in the house
Our monitors help you rediscover how enjoyable computing can be from the comfort of your own home.
Enjoy amazing performance and excellent value with the home monitor range from Philips.
The sleek lines and stunning design make our monitors a stylish addition to any room.
Learn more Office Office
Energy saving monitors for every department
We want to support your business just as much as you do!
Our office monitors offer a wide range of built-in energy-saving technologies to effortlessly reduce operational costs.
Your projects will shine from any angle on a large screen that produces superior color accuracy and increases your productivity.
Learn more Philips professional monitors for a powering creativity
Philips professional monitors bring your most detailed projects into focus.
From in-depth spreadsheets to architecture and film editing, these monitors use the latest panel technologies to deliver accurate colors, sharp details and impressive viewing angles.
Learn more Philips Softblue monitors for wellbeing at work
We set a new standard for monitors that will equip the offices of the future, where the wellbeing of the employees will be a paramount.
We have developed the Philips SoftBlue which is a revolutionary technology reducing the intensity of the harmful spectrum of the blue light from computer screens.
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Picture quality Picture quality
See more content and rich colors with high resolutions
Higher resolution means more pixels on the display, and greater detail.
At a higher pixel density, professional users such as graphic designers, CAD designers and architects benefit from higher resolution desktop space which they can use for pixel-precise editing of on-screen elements, and still have space for tools on their desktop.
See full range See more content and rich colors with high resolutions
Higher resolution means more pixels on the display, and greater detail.
At a higher pixel density, professional users such as graphic designers, CAD designers and architects benefit from higher resolution desktop space which they can use for pixel-precise editing of on-screen elements, and still have space for tools on their desktop.
A larger screen, often with a ratio of 21:9 at a high resolution, is favored for large spreadsheets and for work which involves having two or more documents open for reference at the same time.
See full range Color critical monitors for vivid images
Color critical monitors feature high quality brilliant panels for rich accurate color from every angle. Out of the box color precision with factory color calibration and a factory calibration report give you confidence right from the start. You can also adjust the color to your exact standards with six axis custom color adjustment.
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Productivity Productivity
See the big picture with all details
with high resolution screens
Higher resolution means more pixels on the display, and greater detail. At a higher pixel density, professional users such as graphic designers, CAD designers and architects benefit from higher resolution desktop space which they can use for pixel-precise editing of on-screen elements, and still have space for tools on their desktop.
There is also less need for zooming and scrolling, and fewer mouse movements have been shown to reduce strain on the arms and hands.
See full range Large screen monitors
Expand your viewing area and work!
Display size makes huge difference! Having a more spacious display helps people be more productive in numerous ways. Routine tasks are performed more efficiently: large screen monitors with more screen real estate enable people to create, manage and view far more windows simultaneously.
Work easily with multiple applications
with UltraWide viewing
The UltraWide Philips LCD screens are designed with multitasking in mind. The 21:9 ratio at a high resolution is favored for large spreadsheets and for work which involves having two or more documents open for reference at the same time. No matter what you need to accomplish, this display takes productivity to the extreme.
See full range New ways of working
with Philips monitor solution s
The way we interact with our monitors is dynamically changing and we can offer you so much more!
Philips USB Docking Display solutions are designed for the modern, multifunctional workplace. Connect your laptop with a single USB cable to reduce hassle and get instant access to all the peripherals linked to the USB Docking display solutions. This solution is ideal for the office workers today, employees on the go, shared or flexible workplaces.
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Information is a crucial asset to any company and the Philips Cloud Base increases security and reduces costs by managing your software and data in one central location. This all-in-one solution is designed to integrate with Citrix or VMware Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).
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Green Green
Energy saving monitors
Save up to 80 % e nergy cost with PowerSensor
The PowerSensor is a smart energy saving monitor technology with a built-in “peoplesensor.” Infrared signals detect the presence of a person in front of the monitor and automatically reduce energy consumption by up to 80% the minute they walk away. So every meeting, coffee break, trip to the printer and chat with a coworker is an opportunity to reduce your carbon footprint and operating costs. Effortlessly.
See full range Energy saving monitors
Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch
At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch, which is conveniently located at the back of the energy saving monitor, you can completely cut off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further.
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Wellbeing Wellbeing
Wellbeing for your eyes
with SoftBlue technology
Philips SoftBlue is an eye friendly monitor LED technology reducing the intensity of the harmful spectrum of the blue light from computer screens. The harmful wavelength of blue is defined from 380 nm to 450 nm. SoftBlue changes the peak of the blue-chip in the LED from 450 nm to 460 nm. In such way SoftBlue removes 90% of eye-damaging blue wavelength. Also ensuring that the overall color integrity is retained.
See full range Experience less eye fatigue
with Flicker-free technology
Because of the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on the screen, which causes eye fatigue. Eye friendly monitors with Philips Monitors Flicker-free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
See full range Ergonomic monitors
A healthier way of working
We have developed a range of features that are tailored for your ergonomic needs and comfort in front of the screen. Additionally, we offer an ergonomic monitor stand that allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain. Moreover, you can also adjust to low bezel-to-table height, which is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work.
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Gaming Gaming
Fast response time
with SmartRespo nse 1 ms
SmartResponse is an exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images.
See full range High refresh rate monitor
with 144 Hz
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra smooth images.
This Philips display redraws the screen image upto 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra smooth motion so you can easily target them.
With ultra low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.
See full range Forget about screen tearing and blurred motion
with NVIDIA G-SYNCᵀᴹ technology
NVIDIA G-SYNC™ is groundbreaking new display technology that delivers the smoothest and fastest gaming experience ever.
G-SYNC™ is revolutionary performance is achieved by synchronizing display refresh rates to the GPU in your GeForce GTX-powered PC, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing display stutter and input lag.
The result: scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is super smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
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