    The compact, powerful Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is perfect for confined spaces with an ultra-flexible 100 lm, 25cm hose spotlight. There's also a wide-beam light with 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode. See all benefits

    The compact, powerful Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is perfect for confined spaces with an ultra-flexible 100 lm, 25cm hose spotlight. There's also a wide-beam light with 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode.

    The compact, powerful Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is perfect for confined spaces with an ultra-flexible 100 lm, 25cm hose spotlight. There's also a wide-beam light with 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode. See all benefits

    The compact, powerful Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is perfect for confined spaces with an ultra-flexible 100 lm, 25cm hose spotlight. There's also a wide-beam light with 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode. See all benefits

      Advanced lighting performance that lasts

      • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
      • 100 lm Spotlight
      • Battery life: 3,5h (Eco: 7h)
      • Compact and flexible
      Premium LED light with multiple outputs

      The powerful Xperion 6000 Pocket offers bright and homogenous LED lamps. The main beam features a dual light mode of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost. This handy pocket torch is also equipped with a super flexible 100 lm hose spotlight, which is perfect for getting around obstacles.

      Long running time in different light modes

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 7 hours in Eco mode, 3,5 hours in Boost mode, and 10 hours with the torch beam of the hose. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Xperion 6000 Pocket can be fully charged within 3,5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

      Precision light with flexible hose spot

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is equipped with a powerful 25cm hose spotlight to light any angle. The narrow and compact design is extremely convenient to help you work in confined small spaces. Slip Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket into your pocket and use it for a wide range of needs.

      Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

      Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

      Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Pocket is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year1

      Smart solutions for charging your device

      To keep your work light to hand and ready to use, try the Philips Dock station. Placed on a table, it provides cordless charging for your lamp.2 Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Compact and flexible
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        Rotatable hook, strong magnet
        Hook
        360° rotatable
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        1 magnet
        Materials & finishing
        Robust ABS + Soft rubber
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        COB LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP65
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        110  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Beam angle (pointer)
        60  degree
        Light output (pointer)
        100 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        150 lumens
        Light output (boost)
        300 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        2000  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3,5 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 7 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        EU plug (not included for UK)
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 3,5 hours
        Wattage
        3W
        Battery run time (Pointer)
        Up to 10 hours

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60POCKX1
        Ordering code
        01465831

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018014658
        EAN3
        8719018014665

      • Packed product information

        Length
        6.5  cm
        Height
        15  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        324  g
        Cable length
        100cm USB cable,5V 1A adaptor

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        21.5  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Height
        17  cm

          • 1 to be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage
          • 2 Compatible with Xperion 6000 UV Pillar, Pillar, Slim, and Pocket

