Reveals objects in their true colors (CRI95)

The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI3), the easier it is to perform a quick and accurate inspection of car bodywork. You can inspect your paint, polish, clean, or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above will let you easily and quickly spot color differences such as paint scratches.