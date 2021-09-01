Designed with you in mind
Our premium lamp, the Philips Xperion 6000 UV Pillar, is a multi-purpose work light with several powerful light sources, UV light, high CRI, and long-lasting battery. Locate your lamp in seconds with the "Find My Device" function. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The premium, homogenous LED illuminates with 100% reliability, ideal for multiple uses. It helps you see clearly in dark environments, easily revealing discoloration and damaged components. The Philips Xperion 6000 UV Pillar is a top-quality, trustworthy light for all types of inspection and repair work.
This premium work lamp comes with an additional UV light to help you easily spot leakages. Direct the UV light over any area to identify where leak repairs are necessary. The Philips Xperion 6000 UV Pillar has all your illumination needs covered.
The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI3), the easier it is to perform a quick and accurate inspection of car bodywork. You can inspect your paint, polish, clean, or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above will let you easily and quickly spot color differences such as paint scratches.
The Philips Xperion 6000 UV Pillar is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 10 hours in Eco mode, 4,5 hours in Boost mode, and 12 hours with the torch beam. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Philips Xperion 6000 UV Pillar can be fully charged within 4,5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.
Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.
Don’t worry about losing your device anymore. You can find it easily with the “Find My Device” function. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings.
Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 UV Pillar is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.
Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year1
To keep your work light to hand and ready to use, try the Philips Dock station. Placed on a table, it provides cordless charging for your lamp2. Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
