LPL81X1/10
- 200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco
- 180 lm Spotlight
- Daylight Color Match (CRI 95)
- Aluminum Housing, Rechargeable
LUMRC120X1/10
- High-quality LEDs
- 90 lm / 10 lm pointer
- Battery lasts up to 10 hours
- IK07 chocs resistant
LUMRC120B1/10
- High-quality LEDs
- 90 lm / 10 lm pointer
- Battery lasts up to 10 hours
- IK07 chocs resistant
LPL18B1
- High Quality LED x 5
- 85 lm +20 lm pointer
- Up to 8h Autonomy
- Powered with AAA x 3
LPL28RECHX1
- High Quality LED
- 145 lm + 120 lm pointer
- Robust Aluminium Housing
- Rechargeable with USB
LPL67X1
- 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
- Versatile hands-free use
- 100 lm spotlight on the top
- Long-life battery up to 4H
LPL19B1
- High Quality LED x 6
- 130 lm +20 lm pointer
- Up to 11h Autonomy / AAA x 3
- Water & Dust Protected IP54
LUMRC220X1/10
- 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
- Versatile hands-free use
- Battery lasts up to 8 hours
- Robust work light
X60UVPIX1/10
- 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
- 180 lm Spotlight + UV
- Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 10h)
- High CRI and UV leak-detector
X60PILLX1/10
- 500 lm Boost / 250 lm Eco
- 180 lm Spotlight
- Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 10h)
- Ergonomic and foldable
X60POCKX1/10
- 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
- 100 lm Spotlight
- Battery life: 3,5h (Eco: 7h)
- Compact and flexible
X60LINEX1/10
- 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
- 120 lm Spotlight
- Battery life: 4,5h (Eco: 8h)
- Durable with broad light beam
