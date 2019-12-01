2 year warranty
LPL28RECHX1
See better, work better
Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light output of both an inspection and pointer light, new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice!
High Quality LED
145 lm + 120 lm pointer
Robust Aluminium Housing
Rechargeable with USB
As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.
"Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 has a beam angle of up to 90°, illuminating a large area to make your quick inspections more simple."