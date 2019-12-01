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2 year warranty

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ProfessionalPenlight Premium Gen2

LPL28RECHX1

See better, work better

Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light output of both an inspection and pointer light, new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice!

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Compact, USB-rechargeable LED worker's companion

See better, work better

  • High Quality LED

  • 145 lm + 120 lm pointer

  • Robust Aluminium Housing

  • Rechargeable with USB

Strong impact resistance -IK07

Strong impact resistance -IK07

Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

Wide beam angle: up to 90°

"Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 has a beam angle of up to 90°, illuminating a large area to make your quick inspections more simple."

Technical Specifications

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