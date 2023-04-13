Designed with you in mind
The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light offers a seamlessly dimmable beam of up to 1,200 lumens, 360° rotatability, and a telescopic mount extending up to 2.08 meters on both sides, ideal for working on cars, vans, and trucks. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Under bonnet LED light offers a powerful 1,200 lumens of light, helping you spot even the smallest of details. Tune the light intensity as you wish with a rotatable knob, to adjust to your environment or preserve battery life.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light is equipped with two integrated telescopic hooks extendable on both sides and rotatable through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet without scratching the paintwork. With a mount stretching from 1.10 to 2.08 meters, our Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED lamp can be used in a wide range of locations. Whether under the bonnet, roof, or rear hatch of any car, van, or truck, this lamp has the flexibility you need.
Thanks to the Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light's unique design, you can slide the light module along the mount to the area you want to illuminate. No need to change the lamp angle when repositioning the module.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light is equipped with a presence sensor that senses human activity within a 2,5-meter radius. This enables the lamp to switch off automatically after 5 minutes when unused. It switches on again when a presence is detected, saving battery life and giving you hands-free control.
Complying with international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust aluminum housing of the Philips under bonnet LED light is designed to withstand tough working environments. It is IP54-rated for splash and dust resistance. Built to strict manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, our lamp is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.
Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year.*
The 5200 mAh long-life battery of the Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light provides you with three hours of continuous use in Boost mode, and up to 20 hours in Eco mode. See when the battery needs charging. It features a battery-status indicator that shows how much battery life is left. Never run out of power in the middle of a job again. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
