Bright white light to get the job done
Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bright white light to get the job done
Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits
Bright white light to get the job done
Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bright white light to get the job done
Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery. See all benefits
Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp, or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips EcoPro50 is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering 1000 lumen (10W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. If you need less light and more battery life, you can switch to a 500 lumen (5W) eco mode.
As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor and outdoor activities, we’ve made sure the lamp is built to last. Tested in 1.5 meter drop tests, the device is proven to survive occasional drops during use.
As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. Resistant to water, the device will continue to work when splashed, such as during light rain.
Sometimes you need hands-free lighting so you can focus on your task. The 180° rotating handle on the back of EcoPro50 gives you freedom to position the projector as needed. You can also use the handle as a hook to hang the light, or as a support to stand it up by itself. This versatility allows you direct the light just where you need it.
Philips EcoPro50 can be also used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the back of the lamp and it will begin charging.
Philips EcoPro50 also comes with a magnetic mounting accessory. Simply attach it to the handle to be able to mount your projector onto any metal surface. Perfect for use in a garage or other work site.
Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro50 delivers bright white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) for up to 3 hours. If you need longer battery life, simply switch to eco mode (500 lumen / 5 W) and enjoy 6 hours of continuous light.
Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. On the back of Philips EcoPro50 you will find a battery life indicator, which tells you exactly how long you’ve got before you’ll need to recharge the battery.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.