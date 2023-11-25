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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
Support
FWD185/98
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Localized commercial leaflet
User manual - English
All (5)
What is the Parental rating on some DVDs?
How to set DIM mode on my Philips Hi-Fi system?
How to Play Karaoke on my Philips Hi-Fi system?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
How to install the antenna of my Philips Hi-Fi system?
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
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