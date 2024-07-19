AC3737
Breathe the difference
Philips 2-in-1 Purifier & Humidifier: Powerful performance, easy to use. Works as humidifier & purifier, or purifier-only with detachable water tank. Cleans large rooms thoroughly and eliminates 99.97% of pollutants and 99% of Formaldehyde.See all benefits
It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 505 m3/h (1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 131 m2 (2) to protect you from bacteria, viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites and harmful gases such as formaldehyde, odors and other pollutants.
Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2 x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency (4).
Fast humidification, up to 650 ml/h (5). It senses and automatically adjusts the humidity level to your desired setting. The humidifier function will turn on or off as needed, to reach your desired humidity level.
The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the most optimial setting. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens, PM2.5 and humidity levels.
NanoCloud technology reduces bacteria by up to 99% compared to ultrasonic humidifiers (6). Using natural evaporation, it creates an invisible mist of nano-sized water vapor molecules, preventing bacterial spread and white dust in your room (7).
Upgraded with a specially treated active carbon layer, the filtration system swiftly decomposes formaldehyde into harmless substances within 0.1s. It removes 99% of formaldehyde with a high FCADR of 335m3/h (6), surpassing untreated solutions by 10 times. It also effectively eliminates harmful gases like amonia (NH3), Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S), and TVOC, responsible for unpleasant smells such as pet odor, toilet odor, and human odor.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by a third party that it removes up to 99% of bacteria and viruses like H1N1, HcoV-229E and EV71.
In sleep mode, it's quieter than a whisper at only 15 dB(A) (8) and automatically turns off lights and display. In auto mode, it minimizes noise levels by intelligently adjusting its operation.
Effortlessly switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes by removing and re-attaching the water tank. Designed for ease of use, the water tank has a 4L capacity, reducing the frequency of refills. Refilling the water is easy, as it can be done from the top without the need to open the lid.
The Air+ app provides a smart experience, to ensures that you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote and a smart scheduler.
Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses only up to 42W to purify and humidify the air, less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs as needed, prolonging filter lifetime while saving energy.
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
