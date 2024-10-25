Search terms

    Genuine replacement filter HEPA NanoProtect filter

    FY3437/00

    Original filter for 2in1 3000 Series

    Original replacement filter for your 2in1 air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)

    • Compatible with 3000 Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 3 years
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips 3000 Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 3000 Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3737. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 3 years

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 3 years (2), reducing hassle and costs.

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      Up to 3 years

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      300.5 mm
      Product Weight
      1.47 kg
      Product Width
      248 mm
      Product Length
      234.6 mm
      Package Length
      243 mm
      Package Width
      255 mm
      Package Height
      325 mm
      Package Weight
      1.87 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips 2in1 air purifiers
      AC3737

    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

