    Genuine replacement filter NanoCloud Humidification filter

    FY3455/00

    Healthy air, always

    The humidifier core is perfect for your equipment, ensuring consistent high performance. It features NanoCloud technology, which generates nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidifies the air with up to 99% germ suppression.

    Genuine replacement filter NanoCloud Humidification filter

    • NanoCloud technology
    Highly antimicrobial, fog-free humidification

    NanoCloud humidification technology Reduces the spread of bacteria by 99%*, allowing the entire house to drink nano water Leaves no white stains or wet spots water stains*, clean and hygienic

    Genuine Philips humidification filter

    Replacing the accessory with the original Philips humidification filter ensures a consistently high and efficient performance of your air humidifier. It is designed specifically for the indicated device to make sure that it perfectly fits and allows the appliance to operate smoothly

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Our filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7, to provide the best performance of your Philips humidifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.18 kg  kg
      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      W225*D225*H188  mm
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      W213.4*D213.4*H163
      Weight incl. packaging
      0.57kg  kg
      Color(s)
      Blue

    • Performance

      Bacteria filtration
      Up to 99% reduction in bacteria
      Filter
      NanoCloud Humidification Filter

    • Compatability

      Suitable for these models
      AC3737

    • By third-party laboratory, with reference to the experimental method ZD/17-2017 test humidifier bacteria release inhibition rate (white staphylococcus 8032) concluded

