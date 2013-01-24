Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Fast Flow spouts

SCF148/52
Avent
Find support for this product
Avent
  • Fast flow spout Fast flow spout Fast flow spout
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

    SCF148/52
    Find support for this product

    Fast flow spout

    The Philips AVENT Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Fast Flow spouts

    Fast flow spout

    The Philips AVENT Fast Flow spouts are designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow for older toddlers. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Fast flow spout

      Non-spill, easy-sip spout

      • 18m+
      • Yellow
      • 2-pack

      Faster Flow spout

      For older toddlers

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Fast flow spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        18 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.