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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Philips AventAvent Decorated Cup

SCF609/01

Hygiene on the go

This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Non-spill, faster flow drinking cup

Hygiene on the go

  • 340ml

  • 18m+ sport spout

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 