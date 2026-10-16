2 year warranty
To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and nipples are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural and Natural Premium glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross, to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF810/14, SCF810/17, SCF810/24. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
What material is my Philps Avent bottle made of?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can I Use the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle without the AirFree vent?
Why is the AirFree vent better for my baby?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle
How to assemble the AirFree vent with the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle
How to use the AirFree vent with the Philips Avent Classic+ bottle