To find out how to clean your Philips Shaver, follow our instructions below based on the shaver you have. Before cleaning your shaver always make sure it is waterproof, by looking for a tap or bath symbol printed on its back.
We advise cleaning your shaver after every shave for optimal performance. Depending on your shaver model, you may see a notification symbol flashing on your shaver as a reminder to clean it.
For exact cleaning instructions of your shaver model, refer to the user manual.
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Shavers with one-touch open system
Some of the latest Philips Shaver models have a one-touch open system (see image).
To clean these shavers, follow the steps below.
- Switch on the shaver.
- Rinse the shaving unit under a warm tap.
- Switch off the shaver. Press the release button to open the shaving unit.
- Rinse the hair chamber under a warm tap.
- Rinse the shaving head holder under a warm tap.
- Carefully shake off excess water and let the shaving head holder air-dry completely.
- Close the shaving unit.
Philips Shavers S7000 & S9000 without one-touch open system
If you have the Philips Shavers S9000 or S7000 where the shaver head can be completely removed, follow the cleaning instructions specified below.
Watch the video below for cleaning instructions. This video belongs to the ranges S7000 & S9000 (models from 2020 on wards not included, see above section).
- Turn on your shaver and rinse it under a warm water tap.
- Turn off the shaver and remove the top part of your shaving head.
- Rinse the top part of your shaving head under warm running water for at least 30 seconds. Attach it back on the shaving head once it is completely dry.
- Carefully shake off excess water from your shaver and let it air dry. Never dry the shaver head with a towel or tissue, as this may damage it.
Cleaning instructions for two-headed Philips Shavers
If you have a two-headed Philips Shaver follow the cleaning instructions below.
- Pull off the shaving head from your Philips Shaver.
- Rinse the shaving head under a warm water tap for at least 30 seconds.
- Shake off the excess water from the shaving head and let it air dry.
- Press the release button to open the top part of the shaving head and pull it off the shaving head. Rinse it with water and click it back on the shaving head once it is clean and dry.
- Once the shaving head is completely dry, reattach it to your Philips Shaver.
Cleaning the click-on attachments of Philips Shavers
Some Philips Shavers come with click-on attachments like a beard styler, or a cleaning brush. It is important to keep these attachments clean.
You can pull them off your shaver and rinse them with some warm water. Once they are clean and dry, they can be reassembled on your shaver.
For details on the attachments that come with your shaver and how to clean them, please refer to the user manual.
Cleaning the pop-up trimmer of Philips Shaver
If a pop-up trimmer is attached to your shaver, find here the instructions on how to clean it.
Clean the trimmer after each use to prevent clogging and damage.
Note: Never dry the trimmer teeth with a towel or tissue, as this may damage the trimmer teeth.
- Make sure that the appliance is switched off and disconnected from the wall socket.
- Push the trimmer release slide down to open the pop-up trimmer.
- Switch on the appliance and rinse the pop-up trimmer with warm water.
- After cleaning, switch off the appliance.
- Carefully shake off excess water and let the pop-up trimmer air dry.
- Close the trimmer.
Cleaning Philips Shaver with a Philips SmartClean system
Some Philips Shavers can be cleaned in the Philips SmartClean system. Please see the instructions below on how to clean your shaver in the SmartClean system.
- Rinse the shaver under a warm water tap and shake off excess water from it.
- Press the top part of your Philips SmartClean system to open the area where you can place your shaver. Hold your shaver upside down pointing towards the SmartClean system and place it in the SmartClean holder.
- Tilt the shaver backward and press down the top cap of the SmartClean system until you hear a click sound, confirming that the shaver is locked in.
- Press the on/off button on the SmartClean system to start the cleaning program. You will see a cleaning symbol blinking on the SmartClean system confirming that the cleaning program is working.
Cleaning Philips Shaver with a Quick Clean Pod
If your shaver comes with a Quick Clean Pod find out here how to use it to clean your shaver. Please note that only the shavers that come with a Quick Clean Pod in the box are compatible with this system.
To quickly verify if your shaver is compatible with the Quick Clean Pod turn it upside down. If you see that the cleaning reminder (3 dots) turns blue, this means you can use the Quick Clean Pod to clean this shaver.
Prepare the Quick Clean Pod for use and place the cleaning cartridge in it.
- Place the shaver upside down into the Philips Quick Clean Pod. The shaver automatically detects that it is in the Philips Quick Clean Pod.
- Switch on the shaver to start the cleaning program. Each cleaning program takes approximately one minute. During the cleaning program the cleaning symbol lights up continuously and the blue icon pulses. The cleaning program is designed to have pauses to ensure the best performance. When the cleaning program is completed the shaver handle vibrates twice.
- Let the shaver air-dry completely in the Philips Quick Clean Pod before storing it.