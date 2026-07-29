Search terms

Philips Support

Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?

Published on 29 July 2026
Shaking the food in your Philips Airfryer’s basket ensures that air will circulate around it when it is stacked in more than one layer. This way you can also check the color and cooking progress of the ingredients to reach a more even cooking result.

Which ingredients do I need to shake and how often?

All ingredients that are airfried in more than one layer need to be shaken (stirred or turned) during cooking to ensure even cooking results. 

Some examples of types of food we recommend shaking:
  • fries
  • potato-based snacks
  • chicken nuggets
  • chicken wings

Please note
  • Fragile food should not be airfried in more than one layer, as shaking will damage it.
  • When the basket is filled with the maximum recommended filling quantity for frozen fries, please shake it 3 to 4 times minimum so that all the food is cooked evenly.
  • The more food you have placed in the airfryer, the more often you should shake it.

How do I shake the ingredients?

To shake the ingredients, remove the basket from the appliance (and/or the pan if available) and shake the basket over the sink. Then put the basket into the pan and slide them back into the appliance.

Make sure your food is mixed well during shaking - lower layers should come on top and vice versa - so that you will achieve even results.
Play Pause

Shaking reminder HD9285, HD9860-HD9867, HD9875,HD9876, HD9880, NA350, NA351, NA352, NA32x, NA33x, NA34x, NA150 and NA154 only

The information below applies only to models HD9285, HD9860-HD9867, HD9875, HD9876, HD9880, NA350, NA351, NA352, NA32x, NA33x, NA34x, NA150 and NA154 only.

When cooking with the default preset settings, auto-cook programs, or smart chef programs (depending on your airfryer model), some airfryer models will notify you with a beeping sound when you need to shake the food.

 

Please note that only for HD9875, HD9876, and HD9880, the shaking reminder in the manual cooking mode (setting your own temperature and time) only works with cooking times from 15 minutes onwards. This is because ingredients that need shorter cooking times, usually do not require turning or shaking halfway. The shaking reminders in auto-cook-programs are set automatically depending on the selected program and the input parameters.

 

You can find more information on this feature in your User Manual which is also available to view and download at www.philips.com/support. You can find the model number of your airfryer on the sticker at the bottom of your appliance.


Did the above solutions help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA555/09 , NA332/00 , HD9200/21 , HD9200/90 , HD9200/91 , HD9904/01 , HD9950/01 , NA322/09 , HD9252/91 , HD9270/90 , HD9880/90 , HD9285/93 , NA120/00 , NA350/00 , HD9280/91 , HD9252/21 , HD9252/90 , HD9216/81 , HD9630/90 , HD9217/00 , HD9623/31 , HD9621/91 , HD9654/91 , HD9220/20 , HD9240/90 , HD9220/40 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage

Discover

My Philips

Register for exclusive benefits

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.