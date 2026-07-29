Your Philips Airfryer can be filled up to the “MAX” indication on the basket. The max amount depends on the kind of food you want to prepare and the size of your Philips Airfryer. Please find more information below.
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
Published on 29 July 2026
Potatoes or fries
The basket of your Philips Airfryer can hold between max. 500 and 2000 grams of French fries depending on your airfryer model. You can get the best results by filling the basket till 2/3 of the max indication. You can find more information about your airfryer model in your User Manual and HomeID App. To check or download the User Manual, find your model number on the sticker at the bottom of your appliance and visit www.philips.com/support .
Poultry or meat (as a whole or in pieces)
Depending on your model, your Airfryer can prepare e.g., meat loaf or whole chicken with a max weight between 800 to 2500 grams. In general, you can distribute one layer of meat, poultry, etc. over the bottom of the basket of your airfryer. Make sure the bottom of the basket is not completely covered so that hot air can still circulate and evenly cook ingredients. For more information, you can check the HomeID App or your User Manual. To find the User Manual, see the model number of your airfryer, on the bottom of your appliance and visit www.philips.com/support .
Stuffed vegetables, snacks or fragile food
When you prepare stuffed vegetables, filled dough snacks, or other fragile food, put one layer on the bottom of the basket of your airfryer. Make sure you leave enough room between the ingredients so that you can lift them out with a pair of tongs.
Cakes, quiches, muffins or breads
Use a baking tin or oven dish that fits your airfryer basket and pan while still allowing some space at the sides so that the air can circulate.
Do not fill oven trays or baking pans more than halfway, as the dough will rise during air frying. If you put too much dough in the tray or baking pan, the rising dough may touch the heating element of your airfryer and the top may get burnt.
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Do not fill oven trays or baking pans more than halfway, as the dough will rise during air frying. If you put too much dough in the tray or baking pan, the rising dough may touch the heating element of your airfryer and the top may get burnt.
Did the solutions above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.