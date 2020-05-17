Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

On-ear Wireless Headphones

TAH4205BK/00
  • Feel that bass Feel that bass Feel that bass
    -{discount-value}
    Bluetooth

    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    TAH4205BK/00

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    On-ear Wireless Headphones

    Feel that bass

    Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Headband

      Feel that bass

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Compact folding
      • Up to 29 hours play time
      BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

      BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

      These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

      29 hours play time. USB-C charging

      29 hours play time. USB-C charging

      You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability

      Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Sensitivity
        110 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Convenience

        Type of controls
        Button

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat

      • Power

        Music play time
        29  hr
        Talk time
        21 hr
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        250 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        166 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 4hrs
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        5.3 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Charging cable
        USB-C cable
        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Gross weight
        1.043  kg
        Nett weight
        0.5415  kg
        Tare weight
        0.5015  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10969 5

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.15  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.286  kg
        Nett weight
        0.1805  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1055  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10969 8

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20090 6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.