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  • Feel that bass Feel that bass Feel that bass

    In-ear wireless headphones

    TAE4205WT/00

    Feel that bass

    Love those moments where the bass kicks in? These in-ear wireless headphones deliver stronger bass at the touch of a button! You get 10 hours play time, fast charging, and soft wing tips for a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

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    In-ear wireless headphones

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    Feel that bass

    • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
    • In-ear
    BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

    BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

    These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.

    10 hours play time. USB-C charging

    10 hours play time. USB-C charging

    You get 10 hours play time from a 2-hours charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

    Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

    Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

    Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

    Secure, flexible, comfortable

    The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snuggly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

    3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers

    -

    Headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck

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    Powerful 8.2 mm neodymium drivers

    -

    Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

    If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

    One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

    Wing tips for a secure fit. Better passive noise isolation

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      8.2mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Sensitivity
      105  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      42.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22  cm
      Gross weight
      2.788  kg
      Height
      21.2  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11024 0
      Nett weight
      0.84  kg
      Tare weight
      1.948  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Call management
      • Answer / End call
      • Reject call

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      10.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.1  cm
      Height
      17.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.105  kg
      Gross weight
      0.298  kg
      Tare weight
      0.193  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11024 7

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-Ion
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      6*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      110* hr
      Talk time
      5.5* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11024 3
      Gross weight
      0.082  kg
      Nett weight
      0.035  kg
      Tare weight
      0.047  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2  cm
      Width
      10  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.016  kg

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20105 7

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