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  • Easily replace the straw as needed Easily replace the straw as needed Easily replace the straw as needed

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    SCF797/00

    Easily replace the straw as needed

    The Philips Avent Bendy replacement straw set includes 2 straws. The set is perfect for replacing a lost part, or updating the straw to keep the cup clean and hygienic for use any time!

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    Philips Avent Straw Cups

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    See all Straw cups

    Easily replace the straw as needed

    Keep your straw cup perfectly in shape!

    • Replacement straw set
    • 2-pack
    Suitable for all Bendy Straw Cups

    Suitable for all Bendy Straw Cups

    Use as in pack for 10oz Bendy Straw Cups. For 7oz straw cups, use household scissors to shorten the straw by 3cm. For easy measurement, check the side of the packaging.

    Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

    Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

    The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

    Dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe

    The replacement straw is dishwasher safe for convenience.

    Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

    Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child's development. We support children's journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • What is included

      Two replacement straws
      suitable for 7oz and 10oz cup
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