Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Encourages eating through fun learning
The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Encourages eating through fun learning
The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.
Encourages eating through fun learning
The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Encourages eating through fun learning
The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
SCF702/00
SCF704/00
SCF706/00
SCF716/00
SCF708/00
Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages