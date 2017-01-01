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  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent Toddler 2 bowl set 6m+

    SCF708/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent toddler bowl set SCF708/00 for your child's development stages

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Toddler 2 bowl set 6m+

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    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Bowl set designed for toddlers

    • White
    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.181  kg
      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      Small bowl: 40 (D) X 140 (H) X 140 (W) Big Bowl: 43 (D) X 175 (H) X 175 (W)  mm
      F-box dimensions
      50 (D) X 206 (W) X 261 (H)  mm
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      6

    • Country of origin

      Made in China
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Microwavable
      Yes

    • What is included

      Big bowl
      1
      Small bowl
      1  pcs

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