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    Philips Avent Soft Spouts

    SCF246/00

    Soft spouts

    The Philips Avent soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve.

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    Philips Avent Soft Spouts

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    Soft spouts

    Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup

    • 6m+

    Gentle on gums

    The soft spout is gentle on gums.

    Patented non-spill valve

    Easy to sip, easy to clean

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      50 (D) X 50 (W) X 60 (H)  mm
      Product weight
      0.036  kg
      F-box dimensions
      52 (D) X 83 (W) X 135 (H)  mm

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months+

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