Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Soft Spouts

SCF246/00
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Soft spouts Soft spouts Soft spouts
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts

    SCF246/00
    1 Awards

    Soft spouts

    The Philips Avent soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts

    Soft spouts

    The Philips Avent soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Soft spouts

    The Philips Avent soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Soft Spouts

    Soft spouts

    The Philips Avent soft spouts SCF246/11 are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Soft spouts

      Spout for easy transition from bottle to cup

      • 6m+

      Gentle on gums

      The soft spout is gentle on gums.

      Patented non-spill valve

      Easy to sip, easy to clean

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months+

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        52 (D) X 83 (W) X 135 (H)  mm
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        50 (D) X 50 (W) X 60 (H)  mm
        Product weight
        0.036  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.