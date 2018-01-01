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  • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

    SCF251/00

    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    Our new Natural bottle to cup trainer kit helps your baby transit from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple.

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    Philips Avent Bottle to Cup Trainer Kit

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    Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

    • Natural
    • 150ml / 5oz
    • 4m+
    • 3 hole Medium Flow
    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

    Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      6  pcs

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Bottle to 1st trainer cup
      1  pcs
      Snap-on hygienic cap
      1  pcs
      Soft, Medium Flow Nipple
      1  pcs
      Size
      150ml / 5oz

    • Development stages

      Stage
      4 months +

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