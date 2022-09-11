Search terms

  • Precise fit and easy installation Precise fit and easy installation Precise fit and easy installation

    Accessories for LED upgrade Type RAE adapter ring

    LUM11015RAEX2

    Precise fit and easy installation

    Ensure smooth installation of Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance.

    See all benefits

    Accessories for LED upgrade Type RAE adapter ring

    Similar products

    See all Accessories

    Precise fit and easy installation

    Smooth installation of HL [˜H7]

    • Type RAE
    • For LED-HL [~H7]*
    • Reliable Philips quality

    Durable material for long-lasting performance

    Philips LED connector rings are made of durable metal and can withstand physical and thermal stress. They have been tested in the toughest conditions so you can enjoy their long-lasting performance.

    Find the right LED adapter ring

    Philips HL [~H7] LED headlighting bulbs are compatible with a wide range of vehicles. To find out if you need additional adapter rings to upgrade to LED, check our Philips compatibility list**. Please review it regularly for your vehicle, as we update our list continuously.

    Easy to install

    When upgrading to LED headlighting, you may need adapter rings compatible with your car model to securely install the LED bulb inside the headlamp. Philips LED adapter rings are easy to install and are compatible with a wide range of vehicle. Find the user manual on the Philips support page***.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Easy to install
      Product highlight
      Adaptor ring for LED-HL [˜H7]*

    • Product description

      Application
      Low beam
      Designation
      Adapter rings H7 11015 RAE  X2
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      LED Adapter rings
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      Type RAE
      Compatible with
      Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED [˜H7] and Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED [˜H7]

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11015RAEX2
      Ordering code
      2050531

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      X2
      EAN1
      8719018020505
      EAN3
      8719018020512

    • Packed product information

      Length
      9.7  cm
      Width
      6,3  cm
      Height
      9.7  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      6

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29,8  cm
      Width
      12,8  cm
      Height
      10,3  cm

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Compatible with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED [~H7] and Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED [~H7]
    • * Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check
    • ** Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.