Accessories for LED upgrade

Type RAE adapter ring

LUM11015RAEX2
  • Precise fit and easy installation Precise fit and easy installation Precise fit and easy installation
    Accessories for LED upgrade Type RAE adapter ring

    LUM11015RAEX2

    Precise fit and easy installation

    Ensure smooth installation of Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits

    Accessories for LED upgrade Type RAE adapter ring

    Precise fit and easy installation

    Ensure smooth installation of Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance.

    Precise fit and easy installation

    Ensure smooth installation of Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance. See all benefits

    Accessories for LED upgrade Type RAE adapter ring

    Precise fit and easy installation

    Ensure smooth installation of Philips LED HL [˜H7]* with Philips adapter rings that fit a large selection of car models. Find the right adapter ring type for your car model in our compatibility list** and enjoy great light performance.

      Precise fit and easy installation

      Smooth installation of HL [˜H7]

      • Type RAE
      • For LED-HL [~H7]*
      • Reliable Philips quality

      Durable material for long-lasting performance

      Philips LED connector rings are made of durable metal and can withstand physical and thermal stress. They have been tested in the toughest conditions so you can enjoy their long-lasting performance.

      Find the right LED adapter ring

      Philips HL [~H7] LED headlighting bulbs are compatible with a wide range of vehicles. To find out if you need additional adapter rings to upgrade to LED, check our Philips compatibility list**. Please review it regularly for your vehicle, as we update our list continuously.

      Easy to install

      When upgrading to LED headlighting, you may need adapter rings compatible with your car model to securely install the LED bulb inside the headlamp. Philips LED adapter rings are easy to install and are compatible with a wide range of vehicle. Find the user manual on the Philips support page***.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Easy to install
        Product highlight
        Adaptor ring for LED-HL [˜H7]*

      • Product description

        Application
        Low beam
        Designation
        Adapter rings H7 11015 RAE  X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        LED Adapter rings
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        Type RAE
        Compatible with
        Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED [˜H7] and Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED [˜H7]

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11015RAEX2
        Ordering code
        2050531

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X2
        EAN1
        8719018020505
        EAN3
        8719018020512

      • Packed product information

        Length
        9.7  cm
        Width
        6,3  cm
        Height
        9.7  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        6

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        29,8  cm
        Width
        12,8  cm
        Height
        10,3  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Compatible with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED [~H7] and Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED [~H7]
          • * Available on Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check
          • ** Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.