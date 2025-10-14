Search terms

    Air Humidifier 1000 Series

    HU1509/00

    Say goodbye to dry air symptoms

    Create a comfortable atmosphere in 3 ways with this smart & compact humidifier. The powerful mist boosts humidity levels quickly, while elevating your surroundings with aromatherapy and ambient lighting. All controlled through the Air+ app.

    And enjoy soothing scents & gentle lighting

    • Effectively promotes optimal humidity levels
    • Create a comfortable atmosphere to suit your mood.
    • Easy to use. Easy to maintain.
    Helps to combat dry air symptoms

    Balanced humidity levels help to improve perceived air quality (1). This humidifier is developed to soothe discomfort caused by dry air, such as dryness affecting the skin, lips, nasal passages and eyes, as well as throat irritation, nasal congestion and static electricity. And it helps to keep your indoor plants well-hydrated, promoting a healthier home environment.

    Effective in rooms up to 38 m² with 250 ml/h

    Don't be fooled by its compact size: With a powerful humidification rate of 250 ml/h, this device effectively humidifies rooms up to 38 m2 (2,3). Choose from 3 fan speeds and automatic settings for your preferred performance and comfort level.

    Sky High Mist - for more even humidity distribution

    Our humidifier emits a fine mist that rises over 80 cm, significantly higher than leading competitors (4). Boosting the mist high up in the sky, ensures even humidity distribution and preventing water droplets from forming around the device.

    Continuous humidification for up to 32 hours

    Breathe comfortably without frequent refills. The XL 3L water reservoir provides up to 32 hours of continuous use.

    Add your own essential oils and enjoy soothing aromatherapy

    Experience all the benefits of aromatherapy with our humidifier's aroma add-on feature. Infusing the mist with your preferred essential oils, allowing you to enhance your overall well-being.

    Enhance your space with ambient lighting

    This humidifier features colored lights that gently move in harmony with the mist, creating a captivating and soothing atmosphere. Whether you prefer a warm, relaxing glow or a bright, invigorating scene, you can set the mood to complement any moment.

    Sleep mode, quiet operation (max 19 dB (A)) and night light

    Experience a comfortable night’s sleep with optimal humidity and wake up more refreshed. Sleep mode ensures the device works quietly yet efficiently during the night. Use the night light to create a relaxing bedtime environment.

    Unlock smart features in the Air+ app

    Whether you're at home or away, this smart humidifier gives you full control. The Air+ app provides a smart experience that allows you to adjust humidity settings, select optimal lighting, and program timers and schedules. Anywhere, anytime.

    Refill made easy: top-fill water reservoir

    Our humidifier's top-fill design facilitates effortless refilling. Simply detach the top cover, replenish with water, and your humidifier is ready to operate.

    Automatically senses and adapts to optimal levels

    Use in auto mode for carefree humidification. A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and automatically adjusts the mist to keep humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60% or 70%.

    360° nozzle for versatile mist control

    The adjustable nozzle gives you the flexibility to direct the mist in any direction you please.

    Out of water alert

    A water level alert notifies you when to refill the reservoir, and the humidifier automatically switches off when it runs out of water.

    Designed for easy cleaning

    This humidifier is designed to make cleaning effortless. Smooth surfaces & easy to reach parts for quick and hassle-free maintenance.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Humidifier
      Technology
      Ultrasonic humidification
      Color
      White/Silver
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz
      Capacity Watertank
      3 L

    • Technical Specifications

      Humidity sensor
      Yes
      Min. sound level
      19 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      21 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Runtime
      32 hours
      Humidification rate
      250 ml/h
      Max. room size
      38 m²

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1,5 m
      Modes
      Automatic mode, sleep mode
      Speed settings
      Sleep, medium, high
      Humidity settings
      40%, 50%, 60%. 70%
      Timer
      1-12 hour(s)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Interface
      Touch, numerical, LED
      Water tank empty alert
      Yes

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Water tank full alert
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      306 mm
      Product Weight
      1,153 kg
      Product Width
      176 mm
      Product Length
      178 mm
      Package Length
      215 mm
      Package Width
      213 mm
      Package Height
      356 mm
      Package Weight
      1.84

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      < 2 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Maximum power
      19,6 W

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Aroma pads (3 units)
      Related Accessories 1
      Cartridge (FY5133)
      Related Accessories 2
      Aroma pads (FY5100)

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • (1) Wolkoff, P. (2018) Indoor air humidity, air quality, and health – an overview. Elsevier, International Journal of Environmental Health, 221 (3), 376-390.
    • (2) Calculated using AHAM HU-1-2016 clause 7.3 based upon the humidification performance tested according to GB/T 23332-2018 in a third-party laboratory.
    • (3) Tested by GB/T 23332-2018 in an external laboratory. Initial temperature of 23 ℃ ± 2 ℃ and a relative humidity of 30% ± 2% RH.
    • (4) Based on internal test results including Top 10 best selling ultrasonic humidifiers on Amazon Europe in 2023 in the same price class.

