Search terms

1

Daily Collection

Sambal Maker

HR3448/00
Find support for this product
  • Fresh Sambal in Seconds Fresh Sambal in Seconds Fresh Sambal in Seconds
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Daily Collection Sambal Maker

    HR3448/00
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Fresh Sambal in Seconds

      2/3 prefer sambal maker over pestle and mortar

      • 400 W
      • Patented S blade
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • ProBlend 4
      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Multiple speeds

      Multiple speeds

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

      All blender parts are dishwasher safe

      All blender parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable blender parts can be cleaned in the diswasher.

      Integrated power cord storage

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

      Mill for grinding hard ingredients

      Mill for grinding hard ingredients

      Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.

      Patented S Blade design

      Patented S Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to think, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture

      1.5L Jar

      1.5L Jar for healthy smoothies

      Improved pouring by new spout

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        Mill

      • Design

        Color
        • Beige
        • White

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400  W
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Voltage
        200-230  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Capacity jar
        1.5  L

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Removable lid
        Number of speed settings
        Variable speed

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        SAN
        Material of main body
        PP
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.