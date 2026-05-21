Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Sambal Maker
Discontinued
Support
HR3448/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Have fresh sambal in seconds without giving up taste, texture & aroma. Faster and easier way with similar taste and texture for family to enjoy
All (2)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you