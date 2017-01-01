2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1559/55
Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.
250 W
Auto-driven bowl
Vapor Dusk
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
Turbo function