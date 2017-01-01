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  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1559/55

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.

See all benefits

Up to 30% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

  • 250 W

  • Auto-driven bowl

  • Vapor Dusk

5 speed settings for better control

5 speed settings for better control

The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

Turbo function

Turbo function

Turbo function

Technical Specifications

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