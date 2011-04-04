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    shaving heads

    HQ8/50

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

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    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Discontinued
    • Buy SH50 instead
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Comfort shaving heads

    Comfort shaving heads

    The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
      Fits product types
      • HQ7100
      • HQ7140
      • HQ7160
      • HQ7180
      • HQ7200
      • HQ7240
      • HQ7290
      • HQ7742
      • HQ7760
      • HQ7762
      • HQ7780
      • HQ7782
      • HQ8445
      • HQ8830
      • HQ8850
      • HQ8870
      • HQ8880
      • HQ8882
      • HQ8890
      • HQ8894
      • AT750
      • AT751
      • AT890
      • AT891
      • HQ7120
      • HQ7141
      • HQ7142
      • HQ7143
      • HQ7165
      • HQ7260
      • HQ7300
      • HQ7310
      • HQ7320
      • HQ7330
      • HQ7340
      • HQ7350
      • HQ7360
      • HQ7363
      • HQ7380
      • HQ7390
      • HQ7890
      • HQ8825
      • HQ8845
      • HQ8865
      • HQ8875
      • HQ8885
      • HQ8893
      • PT710
      • PT715
      • PT720
      • PT725
      • PT730
      • PT735
      • PT860
      • PT870
      Upgraded shaving heads
      HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
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