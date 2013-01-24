Home
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance.

    shaving heads

HQ8/50

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance.

Change heads every 2 years for best results

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
      Fits product types
      • HQ7100
      • HQ7140
      • HQ7160
      • HQ7180
      • HQ7200
      • HQ7240
      • HQ7290
      • HQ7742
      • HQ7760
      • HQ7762
      • HQ7780
      • HQ7782
      • HQ8445
      • HQ8830
      • HQ8850
      • HQ8870
      • HQ8880
      • HQ8882
      • HQ8890
      • HQ8894
      • AT750
      • AT751
      • AT890
      • AT891
      • HQ7120
      • HQ7141
      • HQ7142
      • HQ7143
      • HQ7165
      • HQ7260
      • HQ7300
      • HQ7310
      • HQ7320
      • HQ7330
      • HQ7340
      • HQ7350
      • HQ7360
      • HQ7363
      • HQ7380
      • HQ7390
      • HQ7890
      • HQ8825
      • HQ8845
      • HQ8865
      • HQ8875
      • HQ8885
      • HQ8893
      • PT710
      • PT715
      • PT720
      • PT725
      • PT730
      • PT735
      • PT860
      • PT870
      Upgraded shaving heads
      HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

