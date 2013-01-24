Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ7160/17
  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7160/17

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver HQ7160 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver HQ7160 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver HQ7160 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Comfortably close

    This Philips electric shaver HQ7160 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

      Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Corded/cordless
        Shaving time
        10 days

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.