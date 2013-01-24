Home
Daily Collection

Kettle

HD9334/20
    This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time! See all benefits

      See-through design helps you boil what you need

      • 1.5 L
      • 2200 W
      • Plastic
      360° intuitive water level indicator

      360° intuitive water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator from every angle due to the translucent body. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the water and cups amount as well.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Removable lid for easy reach during cleaning

      Removable lid for easy reach during cleaning

      Fully removable lid for easy reach during cleaning.

      Micro-mesh filter for a clear cup of water

      Micro-mesh filter for a clear cup of water

      The removable fine micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 180 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

      Flat heating element is easy to clean

      Flat heating element is easy to clean

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Steam leak-proof design for lid, handle and switch

      Steam leak-proof design for lid, handle and switch

      Steam leak-proof design for lid, handle and switch, avoiding steam contact.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multiple safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        1.5  L
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        223x162x254  mm
        Micromesh filter
        180  µm

      • Design

        Color
        Star White and Silk Beige

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        PP Plastic
        Material switch
        PP Plastic

