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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9334/20
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Kettle HD9334/20
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle
All (5)
Can I clean my Philips kettle filter in the dishwasher?
Can I heat up other liquids with my Philips kettle?
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
How to clean the outside of my Philips kettle
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
Water is coming from the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
Boiled water from my Philips kettle tastes like metal
My Philips kettle boils and stops
Contacting Philips
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