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  • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision

    Dry iron

    HD1301/02

    Power with precision

    Look presentable at all times! This very compact and low weight travel iron HD1301/02 makes it possible to carry an iron everywhere you go. Its fold-flat and dual voltage function makes it very easy to set up and use.

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    Dry iron

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    Power with precision

    Fold-flat travel iron

    • 250 W
    • Non-stick soleplate
    Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

    Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

    Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Set the voltage yourself

    Set the voltage yourself

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Carry pouch
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      250  W
      Voltage
      110-220 V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.46  kg
      Product dimensions
      175 x 70 x 85

    • Smooth gliding

      Non-stick soleplate
      Yes

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