    The Philips fabric fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, whether it is your sweater or your blanket, will look like new again!

    Revive your old garments instantly

    • Removes fabric pills
    • Suitable for all garments
    • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
    Large blade surface ensures that larger area of the garment is covered at the same time, hence less strokes are needed to make your garment look new again

    Blades rotate up to 8800 rounds/min for effective and quick removal of the fabric pills from your garments

    The container, where the shaved off pills are stored, is easy to remove and empty.

    Due to the mesh with 3 different sizes of holes, all sizes of fabric pills will be drawn into it and effectively removed from the fabric.

    The height adjustment cap enables you to remove fabric pills even from the most delicate garments

    The cleaning brush helps to easily clean your appliance after use. Please follow the quick start guide included in the packaging to clean the appliance.

    2 Philips AA bateries are included in the package.

