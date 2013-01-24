Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

FastCare Compact

Steam generator iron

GC6733/20
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam*
    -{discount-value}

    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

    GC6733/20

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits

    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits

    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-generator-iron

      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 230 g steam boost
      • 1.3 L fixed water tank
      • Carry lock
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Large tank for long use

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.3-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It’s non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 110  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Pressure
        Max 5.2 bar pump
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 230  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate gliding performance
        3  stars
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        1300  ml
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Power cord length
        1.65  m
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        3  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        25 x 27 x 40  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        21 x 23 x 35.4  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        4.1  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.25  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.9  kg

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.