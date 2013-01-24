Easy crease removal every day
Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.
Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy de-calc descaling function regularly.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Large, detchable, transparent water tank suitable for a lond steaming sessions. Easy refill with large filling hole.
Pleats make easy with pleat making accessory.
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Providing support during steaming is essential for achieving better results. Thanks to the additional support accessory, crisp results are now easier to achieve.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Accessories included
Guarantee
Green efficiency