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    DailyTouch Garment Steamer

    GC504/39

    Crease free clothes every day

    The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

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    DailyTouch Garment Steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Crease free clothes every day

    With powerful continuous steam

    • 1600 W
    • Adjustable pole with hanger
    • Glove
    Powerful continuous steam

    Powerful continuous steam

    Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    XL steam plate for quick results

    XL steam plate for quick results

    The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

    Special garment hanger

    Special garment hanger

    Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

    Adjustable pole

    Adjustable pole

    Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

    Large detachable water tank

    Large detachable water tank

    Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      Garment hanger
      Yes
      Adjustable pole
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Detachable water tank
      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Refill any time
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1400  ml
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Hose length
      1.3  m
      Heat-up time
      60  s

    • Sustainability

      Silicon steam hose
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      33  g/min
      Power
      1600  W
      XL steam plate
      Yes

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