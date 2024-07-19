Search terms

    PerfectCare Steam iron

    GC3920/26

    1 award

    Easier and faster without temperature settings

    Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam - for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks.

    100% safe, even on delicate fabrics

    • 2500W
    • 45 g/min continuous steam
    • 180 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

    Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

    Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    2500 W to heat up quickly

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

    Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

    Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, soleplate or side, it will automatically switch off after 2 minutes.

    Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Extra stable heel rest
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2500  W
      Steam boost
      180  g
      Continuous steam
      45  g/min
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in Calc Clean Slider

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.485  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      33.2x16.7x13.7  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      31.2x14.7x12.7  cm

