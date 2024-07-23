Search terms

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC360/36

    Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

    Easier steaming with SmartFlow heated plate. Use vertically or horizontally on difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh clothing - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight & compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    • 1200W, up to 22g/min
    • Horizontal & Vertical Steaming
    • 70ml Detachable water tank
    Vertical & horizontal steaming for more convenience

    Steam vertically for quick de-wrinkling and to refresh hanging clothes without an ironing board. Steam horizontally to get perfect results on difficult to iron areas like cuffs and collars. In either position powerful continuous steam provides great results.

    SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*

    Thanks to SmartFlow technology, the steam plate is heated up to an optimal temperature, safe for all fabrics, and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.

    Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

    An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

    Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

    The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

    The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

    No ironing board needed

    Using a clothes steamer on hanging garments eliminates the need for an ironing board, so de-wrinkling is easy and hassle-free.

    Compact design for convenient use, storage and travel

    The handheld garment steamer is ergonomically designed to be light, compact and comfortable to use. Just press the trigger and watch wrinkles and creases disappear.

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    The water tank detaches for easy filling under the tap.

    2.5m cord for longer reach

    for longer reach

    Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      70  ml
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Ready to use
      Light indicator

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1200  W
      Continuous steam
      Up to 22  g/min
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Ready to use
      <1  minute(s)

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      38 x 12.8 x 15  cm

    Awards

    • Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.
    • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

