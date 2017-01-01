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    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC2040/70

    Fast, from start to finish

    This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

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    EasySpeed Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Fast, from start to finish

    3 ways to speed up your ironing

    • Steam 30g/min;100g steam boost
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2100 Watts
    Power up to 2100 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2100 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 2100 W enables constant high steam output.

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

    Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      270  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Triple precision tip

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      30  g/min
      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      2100  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      100  g

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