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  • The best gliding soleplate The best gliding soleplate The best gliding soleplate

    Dry iron

    GC160/22

    The best gliding soleplate

    Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate, which glides easily on the garments. The soleplate with the slim tip, comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use.

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    The best gliding soleplate

    For Philips dry irons

    • DynaGlide soleplate
    • 1.8 m cord length
    • 1200 Iron Watts
    • 1200 Watts
    DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

    DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

    DynaGlide coating is one of the best Philips soleplate coatings. It is much more scratch resistant and it glides better than an aluminum, non-stick or ceramic soleplate.

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Dry iron
      Heat up time
      50 sec
      Precise steam tip
      Yes
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      DynaGlide
      Soleplate gliding performance
      Good
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      Yes
      Calc management
      No
      Calc clean reminder
      No
      Water spray
      No
      Detachable water tank
      No
      Power cord storage
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 Years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1200 W
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Power On/Off Switch
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Power cord length
      1.8 m
      Iron weight
      0.76 kg

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Secondary color
      Purple

    • Accessories/Compatibility

      Included accessories
      No

    • Sustainability

      Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
      No
      User Manual
      Yes

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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