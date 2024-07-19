Search terms

    Dry iron

    GC160/07

    1 award

    The best gliding soleplate

    Affinia is the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate, which glides easily on the garments. The soleplate with the slim tip, comfortable handle with texturing and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use.

    Dry iron

    For Philips dry irons

    DynaGlide soleplate for easy gliding on all garments

    DynaGlide coating is one of the best Philips soleplate coatings. It is much more scratch resistant and it glides better than an aluminum, non-stick or ceramic soleplate.

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Soft grip
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Easy to set up and store
      Easy cord and hose storage
      Long lasting cord
      Yes

    • Full control

      Easy temperature control
      Yes
      Temperature light-indicator
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.8  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      DynaGlide
      Power
      1200  W

