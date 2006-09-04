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  • Integrated Calc-Clean function Integrated Calc-Clean function Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Steam iron

    GC1110/07

    Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

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    Steam iron

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    Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.9
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