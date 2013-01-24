Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Steam iron

GC1110
  • Integrated Calc-Clean function Integrated Calc-Clean function Integrated Calc-Clean function
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC1110

    Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Integrated Calc-Clean function

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Integrated Calc-Clean function

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.9

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.