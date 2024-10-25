NanoProtect Pro S3 FiltersNanoProtect Pro S3 filter
FY3437/00
Healthy air, always
This HEPA and activated carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 microns, including PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and viruses. Also absorbs formaldehyde, total VOCs and odors and locks them in nanoscale micropores
Nanokill oxygen disinfection technology destroys bacterial cells and viral lipid membranes, effectively killing HFMD pathogenic viruses and >99% of Influenza A H1N1 viruses*.
Professional Formaldehyde Removal
Features an amine-manganese dibasic formaldehyde removal compound that captures and rapidly decomposes formaldehyde in less than 0.1 seconds*. The activated carbon filter has a specific surface area equivalent to 52 soccer fields, providing powerful adsorption of formaldehyde decomposition products and odors. Reduces formaldehyde concentration to 0.01 mg/m, 10 times higher than European standards
Professional allergen and virus removal
Filters out 99.97% of particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns*, smaller than the particles most likely to carry common allergens including dust mites, pollen, dog and cat dander
Integrated design for easy filter maintenance
Composite HEPA and activated carbon filters can be easily and conveniently installed.
* Third-party laboratory based on test samples referenced to ISO 18184-2019 Textiles - Determination of anti-viral activity of textiles, for 24 hours of action against filter material, the test virus is the hand, foot and mouth pathogenic virus (enterovirus EV71), the test host is Vero cells, the test was repeated 3 times, the measured anti-viral activity activity rate > 99.99%
*Test results of 0.003 micron particle removal efficiency of the filter by a third-party laboratory using NaCl aerosol according to DIN 71460-1:2006-04, ISO/TS 11155-1:2001-11 *The filter can remove 0.003 micron particles. PM2.5 refers to particles in the atmosphere with a diameter less than or equal to 2.5 microns, and 2.5 microns is about 833 times larger than 0.003 microns.